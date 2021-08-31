Peyton Meyer is now topping the US trending list, all because of an explicit reason.

The 22-year-old actor is best known for his role as Lucas Friar on Disney's "Girl Meets World," which he starred alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Rowan Blanchard. Most recently, he appeared as Jordan Van Draanen on Netflix's "He's All That," with TikToker Addison Rae.

Peyton's good looks and good acting on his TV series projects have gained him a huge following, especially on social media.

Meyer, 'TikTok Leak Room' Victim

Will a private video from the actor damage his career?

Meyer reportedly had a scandal uploaded on the so-called Twitter account called "TikTok Leak Room." Twitter users claimed that a video of Meyer from his OnlyFans account got leaked through this. On the same day when the video went viral, Twitter suspended the official account.

As reported by The Sun, the "TikTok Leak Room" was able to amass 30,000 followers on Twitter after they joined the platform in November 2016.

The profile, operated by an anonymous Twitter user, not only shared Meyer's videos but from other celebrities and influencers as well. The viral video allegedly showed Meyers in a compromising situation with a female, for which many claimed as being his girlfriend.

No sources however have confirmed if the person in the video was Peyton Meyer.

Disney Shows 'Ruined'

People who reportedly viewed the content claimed TikTok Leak Room shared a full thread of Meyer's video with his female companion, as well as nude videos and pictures of the actor.

The 22-year-old has yet to respond to the alleged leak despite it going viral.

However, numerous users on the platform have already said their sufferings after seeing the leaked video with their own eyes.

Most especially those who have seen Meyer in his past projects on Disney channel. One even referenced the 2014 comedy series in a tweet by saying, "now i don't remember this episode on girl meets world peyton meyer".

now i don’t remember this episode on girl meets world peyton meyer pic.twitter.com/o4CKY5S2D6 — elly🇨🇺 loathes josie😼 (@tiffinslangford) August 31, 2021

A lot have also shared their feelings through tweets with reaction videos. Many are saying that their "childhood got ruined" because of these photos and videos.

i just saw peyton meyer’s leaked videos on tiktok leak room. i’m scarred for life & my childhood is ruined. pic.twitter.com/PdjKgtz0ox — isis persephone🦋🐝 (@fandomclexa) August 31, 2021

my childhood after i saw #that peyton meyer video on tl pic.twitter.com/1LweOeNQUK — mira wants jatp moots (@mirmximo) August 31, 2021

i just saw *that* peyton meyer video… i need to start minding my own fucking business pic.twitter.com/ba2zqxRrWD — k (@flossiepughs) August 31, 2021

I JUST SAW THE PEYTON MEYER VIDEO BYE — vinny. (@pleasingzourrie) August 31, 2021



