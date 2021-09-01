Acting general manager of New York Mets, Zac Scott, has been arrested in the suburban area of White Plains for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

According to Daily Mail UK, authorities say the baseball enthusiast fell asleep inside his 2018 Toyota vehicle. No accidents occurred during the incident.

He was arrested on Tuesday at around 4 AM near a federal courthouse. Per White Plains police representative, the acting general manager reportedly "fell asleep at the wheel" just hours after attending a fundraiser event at Steve Cohen's home in Connecticut.

Per The New York Post, Scott refused to give a blood sample or undergo a breathalyzer; instead, he underwent a sobriety test, but he failed to pass.

Aside from the drunk driving charge, the outlet mentioned that the embattled manager was also cited for stopping on a highway and disobeying a traffic control device.

In addition, Scott also failed to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles that he changed his address, which was shown on records obtained by cops.

Scott was released and is expected to undergo a trial at White Plains City Court on Thursday.

New York Mets Issued a Statement

Following the news, the New York Mets issued a statement via Twitter saying they're "deeply disappointed" with the situation and revealed that the acting general manager would not come on their upcoming road trip. (read the complete statement below)

We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps. — New York Mets (@Mets) September 1, 2021

Zack Scott Attended an Event Hours Before Arrest

Per the outlet, Scott attended the fundraising event at Steve Cohen's home in Connecticut seven hours before authorities arrested him.

The team's manager, Luis Rojas, spoke to WFAN radio Wednesday that he and about a half-dozen players attended the fundraising, and there's nothing crazy that happened.

Furthermore, he and the team took a bus home, but Scott wasn't there as the general manager opted to drive separately.

Who Is Zack Scott?

Scott is an American baseball executive. He was initially hired as the team's assistant general manager. However, the Mets fired Jared Porter after a series of allegations about sexual harassment leading Scott to take on the role.

Porter allegedly sent dozens of text messages to women in 2016, including an image of "an erect, naked penis." The former general manager has been suspended following the accusations.

