Christy Carlson Romano returned with another tea with her new YouTube video.

The "Kim Possible" voice actress continued to keep it real on how she was severely bullied in her YouTube channel with a new video titled, "What My Celebrity Bullies Taught Me."

The 37-year-old star admitted that she has gone through so many struggles in her early days. However, in the 10-minute clip, she did reveal that two of her bullies were "pretty famous" with huge projects.

"I got bullied by a lot of kids. Some of them were famous. In fact, one of my biggest bullies is a really huge star," Romano said for her introduction. She also added that it's "kind of weird to see them, they're doing huge franchise movies."

Romano During The Days

Describing her story based on "the older bullying parts," there was also a time she was called "Bucky Beaver," because of her teeth, and AAA, "because I was pretty flat chested."

"So basically in high school, there was a girl who was already famous when she came into my grade. It was 8th grade that she came in and she was part of the class until we graduated together," Romano continued.

"I kind of felt like there was this movement around this person that didn't feel genuine," she added, saying Romano and this mystery girl were friendly at first.

As time went on, however, she started to feel like the "odd man out," as she noticed many people reacting poorly to her. "Weirdly enough, that person who's a mega, mega star, I saw that person out at the Chateau Marmont."

She recalled her Hollywood star bully, "I looked at this person and said, 'Hey do you remember me?' They said, 'Oh, yeah, yeah yeah, good to see you.'" The "Kim Possible" actress admitted that it seemed genuine that they recalled her, but on the other hand, she continued to feel "targeted" by a different but familiar face when she went to college.

"There was one girl in particular... she was an aspiring performer and I already had a career," she added, saying the girl in question "ended up having her own career after college, but she was impatient and I think she let jealousy overrun her."

Who Could Be The Bully?

As "Even Stevens" actress doesn't mind any longer what others think about her, many Twitter users are convinced who the Hollywood bully was as they shared thoughts on the platform.

christy carlson romano made a video about her "celebrity bullies" without naming anyone, but as one of the commenters pointed out....she and scarlett johansson overlapped at professional children's school..... https://t.co/8vtd6Df3rc — stasis baby (@HarronWawker) September 1, 2021

Not Scarlett Johansson being a bully.... my poor Christy Carlson Romano. — 🦦hyacinth 🌶🌶 (@thisishyacinth) September 1, 2021



According to this article, the star went to NY Professional Children's School, a 6-12th grade school created for theatrical performers, where it is possible to meet star-studded students.

Not dropping any names, but Romano's hints on the video show that one of the bullies she mentioned may be connected to Scarlett Johansson. Johansson attended that school, and she was also almost the same age as Christy.

She already had big roles in numerous films, including the "Avengers" and "Black Widow." And, of course, the rest of the description fits perfectly.

Would it be possible for ScarJo to be the big bully? You can check the video here!



