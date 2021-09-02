Princess Diana was never the happy bride everyone thought her to be.

The royal wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles became one of the most-watched royal weddings in history. The ceremony, which was held at St. Paul's Cathedral, saw over 750 million TV audience worldwide.

Unfortunately, the fairytale-like wedding did not last at all as their relationship fell apart in the years thereafter.

Even on the wedding day itself, a royal photographer and friend of the late royal princess recalled the devastating moment before and during the ceremony.

Royal photographer Kent Gavin revealed to 9Honey that the Princess of Wales wanted to cancel the wedding one day before the ceremony.

"But, little did we know - as we now know - that Diana wanted to call the wedding off the day before, and it was only her sister Sarah who said, 'it's too late now, Duck, your face is on the tea towels'," he said.

Gavin noted that no one could ever imagine what Princess Diana went through knowing Prince Charles' relationship with Camilla. The most heartbreaking part was that the woman who would cause their split was sitting two rows back while she was walking down the aisle.

Princess Diana's Wedding Day Was Supposed to Be The Happiest

Gavin was one of the photographers who covered the wedding of the century, and he was among those people who saw sadness in the royal's beautiful blue eyes.

Per the photographer, the veil somehow covered Princess Diana's eyes, but it did not conceal the fact that she felt the worst during the wedding.

But as someone who wanted everyone to be happy, she saw a happier side of her when they left the cathedral and when she saw the crowd.

After the wedding, Gavin grew closer to Princess Diana that they often went on together.

"I went everywhere with her," he said. "We had a lot of fun - she liked my Cockney accent, we always had a little banter wherever we were, it was a working relationship but a friendly one."

The world recently remembered her 24th death anniversary. The royal princess died on August 31, 1997, following a tragic car crash in Paris. The accident also took the life of her lover, Dodi Fayed.

