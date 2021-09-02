Numerous sources confirmed an interesting meaning behind Kanye West's new song from "DONDA." Allegedly, he used the lyrcis to confirm he treated Kim Kardashian badly in the past.

According to Page Six, the Grammy Award-winning producer cheated on Kim Kardashian after giving birth to her first two children. As one insider shared, the lyrics for the song "Hurricane," from his latest album, became "his testimony" somehow.

They also continued that the song appeared to be where he could share the things he did wrong and take accountability for their "marriage breakdown."

Breaking Down' Hurricane'

They stated that the cheating allegations were based on the lyrics, "Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'.

Despite rumors, the source from the same outlet also confirmed that the "new chick" mentioned in the lyrics was not Irina Shayk. "If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids," they explained.

As to continue the lyric breakdown, there was also a part where West goes, "Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it."

Other than the cheating lyrics, the song implied that Ye have never gone home to their multimillion-dollar mansion and revealed that she was struggling with alcohol abuse.

"Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who's the busiest loser?"

Despite the professedly admitted unfaithfulness for the two, sources revealed how it never became the last straw for Kim. This resulted in the ex-couple having two more kids before their divorce.

Reported in early January, the 40-year-old Kardashian finished her marriage with the "Yeezy" creator. Her reason was said to be "all for the sake of their children" and "for her sanity."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star later filed for divorce in February after their seven years of marriage.

Despite the divorce, the "KKW Beauty" and "SKIMS" founder publicly supported West since the "Donda" had his listening party and tour, even though it was on mute.

