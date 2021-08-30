After the release of "DONDA" and Kanye West claiming its release was out of his permission, Soulja Boy spent his time non-stop on Twitter and called out the 44-year-old rapper for taking out his supposed verse.

The screenshots that were shared by Soulja Boy, with a real name DeAndre Cortez Way, showed that West reached out to him for his new GAP campaign, as well as for "DONDA."

The two exchanged excitement for each other's work, and Soulja even agreed that they should work on fashion and music together.

According to the screenshots, the "Kiss Me Through The Phone" rapper was also seen sending a few audio files that could be for the track "Remote Control."

This nigga Kanye smh. Tell homie dont hit my phone no more. pic.twitter.com/jAoumHDz4F — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 29, 2021

"This n***a Kanye smh, Tell homie dont hit my phone no more," Soulja Boy tweeted along with screenshots of his conversation with Ye.

READ ALSO: Is This Why Kanye West is Ditching His Last Name? Fans Say It's The Most 'Kanye' Thing Ever

Soulja Boy Tweets Compilation

As reported by this article, "Remote Control" still made it onto "DONDA," although Soulja's supposed verse was swapped out, and Young Thug's verse took over.

Soulja responded to a fan's tweet where he was asked about what he thought about Kanye's album. And to his response, He indicated he doesn't know what to feel considering being left out of it.

Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song “remote control” and I don’t hear my verse on it… hmm fuck that nigga https://t.co/tGIGuO3Pnr — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 29, 2021



The rapper started calling out the Grammy-award-winning producer during the weekend, August 30, and described him as "weird." And for his fans' response, they all agreed. As they found out that Soulja lost his position in the "Remote Control" track, numerous fans asked Soulja to leak his verse instead.

Soulja Boy's Unstoppable Rants

Another day has passed, and it seems like Soulja Boy still hasn't gone over "DONDA" and continued tweeting regarding his supposed-to-be collaboration with Kanye West.

That nigga Kanye so pussy. Lame ass nigga thought he could be the president sit yo goofy ass down somewhere that’s why Hov don’t fuck u weirdo — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021

He further called West, saying that he was "lame" for thinking he could be president, and even mentioned that he "needs help" after calling him to ask for help in his album.

The "Rick & Morty" singer even admitted that he hates working with West this time. Later on, he explained how they could solve this by saying, "if he didn't like the verse he should of said."

If he didn’t like the verse he should of said that don’t text me acting like u fuck wit it then secretly take it off. What kind of shit is that I was working on my album too I don’t got time for this shit — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021

Aside from Soulja boy, Chris Brown also name-called Kanye West as he cut one of his verses and said he's "a whole h*e."

According to Page Six, the chorus of "New Again" featured Brown's vocals; however, an additional verse that he recorded was nowhere to be found.

READ MORE: Are Saweetie And Quavo Back Together After 5 Months of Break Up? Source Reveals Real Score