Could the stories on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography be true?

According to their biographer Omid Scobie, he was able to experience some prejudice from people in the palace.

Omid, who co-wrote "Finding Freedom" of how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal roles, has released a new chapter with Carolyn Durand.

The epilogue features the couple dealing with the aftermath of their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last March.

In that interview, Meghan Markle claimed that there had been some "concerns and conversations" before she gave birth about what skin color her baby would come out of.

It then led to a series of inquiries as to who may have said the racist remark, with people even claiming it could be Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex immediately didn't tell Oprah it's neither of the two most senior royals.

It seems like Meghan wasn't the only person who experienced prejudice while in the palace because Omid faced the same.

Speaking to "This Morning," the writer revealed, "I have experienced some prejudice from some of the royal aides in the past."

He added, "I wouldn't say racist, I would say I experienced prejudice."

Omid Scobie went on to say that he is mixed race and that there aren't that many mixed-race correspondents.

But the host then asked Omid, who remarked, however, he responded that he didn't want to name the person.

However, he did clarify that the person who commented wasn't a royal family member.

"Someone very senior within the palace who found it very peculiar that I spoke as well as I do - and that was pretty much how they said it to me."

Omid confessed he was used to being asked where he is from, but "that was a very loaded comment and I'm sure that it didn't come from a nasty place but it just shows a level of unawareness within certain quarters of the institution."

He added, "And when you think of Meghan, the first biracial senior Royal Family member, of course she's going to deal with that on a 100x bigger scale."

Just like Omid Scobie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't name the person who made the racist remark on their son, Archie.

