Daffney Unger has died after posting an alarming video on her Instagram. She was 46.

Unger's friend and fellow professional wrestler Lexie Fyfe confirmed the tragic news to Daily News, saying that the Scream Queen was found dead. She added that Unger passed away from an apparent suicide after her close friends and internet users called the authorities' attention following the posting of the video.

"We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger," she informed another news outlet. "We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time. I will miss you my logical sister from another mister."

Fyfe added that the authorities found her dead hours after going live on Instagram. According to the wrestler, Unger used to tell everyone to reach out for help and to check people they are worried about.

A spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office also confirmed her passing. However, it did not detail how the search team found her or the cause of her death.

Daffney Unger's Instagram Live Video Sparked Major Concern

Prior to her death, Unger alarmed her Instagram followers when she went live looking distressed.

In a now-viral video, the ex-WCW wrestler was holding a small pistol before saying disturbing things on air.

"Do you guys not understand that I am all alone? Do you not understand that?" she said. She seemingly left a hint on where people could find her by saying, "Remember, my brain goes to Boston."

Fyfe confirmed that her late colleague had been struggling with mental health issues in the past weeks. The police also found it hard to find her after posting the video since she moved into a new apartment days before her death.

Soon after Unger shared the video, members of the wrestling industry and her fans immediately called for help to find the wrestler.

Mick Foley asked everyone to reach Unger or go to her if they know her address. At that time, he and the personalities felt she was in a "bad personal place" as she was already threatening to harm herself.

Even Foley himself tried to contact her, but his call went directly to voicemail. Following the news of Daffney Unger's death, he reminded everyone that help is available for those who are hurt and thinking about harming themselves.

