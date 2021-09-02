Britney Spears successfully removed one of her troubles as she will not be charged for the alleged misdemeanor battery.

The Ventura County District Attorney's office announced on Wednesday that Britney will not suffer from any charges after her housekeeper accused her of a physical altercation. In one of the instances, the singer reportedly slapped a phone out of the staff's hand.

The housekeeper detailed that it happened on August 16 when they had an argument related to the care of Britney's dog. After the alleged physical altercation, the Sheriff's department was called to the singer's home.

But after reviewing the case, the Ventura County District Attorney's office said that they would not file any criminal charges due to insufficient evidence. Ventura County District Attorney's Misdemeanor Unit Supervisor Blake Heller reviewed the case submitted by Sheriff's Office.

"[The office] declined to file charges based upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the pop star's attorney Mathew Rosengart stepped forward following the emergence of the incident, saying that the claim was nothing more than "sensationalized-tabloid fodder."

The representative also sent a statement to BuzzFeed News to address the issue and the result.

"We're glad the DA's Office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future," he went on.

One Less Problem For Britney

The new development came after Britney and his attorney filed another court documents on Tuesday demanding Jamie Spears to resign from his role as a conservator immediately.

Rosengart insisted that the patriarch should simply go out of the picture instead of creating more problems.

"Mr. Spears was forced to concede in his August 12, 2021 'First Response' to Britney Spears's Petition to remove him that he must depart - and his departure is now inexorable," he said.

He also accused Jamie of attempting to barter his suspension and removal with $2 million in payments. To avoid this, Britney's team wants him to be removed as the transition can easily occur in the conservatorship without his guidance.

The aforesaid $2 million request, as what the pop star's camp believes, will go to Jamie's attorneys and Britney's former business manager, Tri-Star.

