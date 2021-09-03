Queen Elizabeth II is undoubtedly eating fancy dishes and drinking expensive cocktails throughout her life. Recently, she made headlines after a former royal chef reveals Her Majesty is drinking no fewer than four alcoholic beverages per day, but he missed out on an important detail.

According to Darren McGrady, who spoke to Business Insider, the Queen enjoys drinking cocktails daily. Alcoholic beverages include gin and Dubonnet.

He also mentioned that the monarch enjoys at least four glasses a day. However, he's backpedaling his claims and clarified his statement in an interview with CNN.

McGrady, who's also a former chef to Princess Diana and her sons, said the royal would be "pickled" if she drank that much, and all that he said was she loves the two liquors mentioned above.

In addition, the Queen rarely drinks wine with dinner, and she loves German sweet wine. The royal chef also explained that Her Majesty "doesn't wake up in the morning and have a large gin and tonic," and she doesn't drink four glasses of alcohol a day.

Per Pure Wow, the confusion and misunderstanding happened because of McGrady's thick accent and technical difficulties during the interview at the time.

For example, when the outlet reported that Queen Elizabeth II has "gin in the morning," he really meant "gin and Dubonnet."

Queen Elizabeth II's Meal Plan

The Queen is not an avid fan of food compared to her husband, Prince Philip, who reportedly loves to eat and talk about food the whole day. McGrady told the outlet that Her Majesty is "very disciplined" with her food intake, and starch is not allowed on the dining table.

The monarch has an entire team that plans her daily food menu; she usually starts her day with a fresh pot of Earl Grey tea without a sweetener or milk.

Per The Telegraph, the Queen munches on Kellogg's Quaker Oats and Weetabix or toast with marmalade after her morning tea.

The monarch enjoys her lunch with light dishes such as grilled chicken with salad or fish with vegetables. Following this, the Queen gets another round of tea in the afternoon served with finger sandwiches.

Then for dinner, she loves to eat red meats such as beef, venison, or salmon on several occasions. All of the meat served in Buckingham Palace comes from farms in Sandringham and Balmoral.

Lastly, for the "chocoholic" royal's sweet tooth, she likes to indulge in chocolate regardless of its brand, but she likes the darker variant.

"It has to be the dark chocolate, the darker the better. She wasn't keen on milk chocolate or white chocolate." McGrady said. (via CNN)

