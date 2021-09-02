Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not named the so-called "royal racist" in the past, but the Duke is reportedly going to label someone in the royal family soon in his upcoming memoir, a former royal butler claims.

According to Daily Mail UK, Paul Burrel, the ex-butler, said Prince Harry would reveal Camilla's secrets to the public after she became Prince Charles' wife.

Burrel also mentioned that the Duke of Wales would be "livid" if Prince Harry does anything that paints Camilla in a bad light in his upcoming memoir next year.

Princess Diana's former butler spoke to Closer Magazine, saying Penguin, the publisher of the prince's memoir, "will no doubt want their money's worth" in the upcoming book.

The publisher reportedly doesn't want "vagueness" and wants to specifically name-drop the people, especially the alleged "royal racist" within the royal family.

Burrel is talking about the royal who allegedly raised concerns about the Sussex's son's skin color before he was born, as the couple revealed in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, the butler revealed he firmly believes that there is no form of racism within the family based on his decade-long work in the palace.

In addition, Burell claims Prince Harry will go into details about his true feelings after Princess Diana's death in 1997 and other subsequent events.

He suggested that the Duke may go after the Duchess of Cornwall after reports circulated about her involvement on his parents' marriage.

"I suspect Camilla will be in his sights, so I'd say Harry's set to reveal any Camilla secrets," he told the magazine.

Prince Harry also reportedly enjoys the hit series "The Crown," which painted the Duchess as the "wicked stepmother."

Prince Harry's Memoir

Per the outlet, Prince Harry is currently collaborating with J.R. Moehringer for the book and has been working on it for over a year.

The memoir remains untitled as of today, but the first draft of the manuscript is expected to be submitted by October.

The exact financial terms were not released to the public, but it is believed to be worth millions. The Duke of Sussex is expected to donate proceeds to charity.

