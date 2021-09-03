The complete 10-day plan for what would happen in the days after Her Majesty's death - dubbed Operation London Bridge - has been disclosed for the first time in granular detail.

According to The Mirror, a big leak of top-secret preparations for what would happen when the Queen dies might result in an official government inquiry.

Secret papers show worries of London becoming "packed" for the first time as millions come to pay their respects, flags having to be down within 10 minutes of the formal announcement, and Prince Charles starting on a tour of the UK after being proclaimed King - known as Operation Spring Tide. There will also be a series of social media blackouts.

The release of the sensitive and profoundly personal material, which was only known by a small group of government officials and specialized media, infuriated Palace officials.

It will not be hard to get to the bottom of this though as there is a telltale sign.

Because the papers are changed on a regular basis, the Office will determine which version was leaked out first. responsible with determining which version has been published first.

Their informal investigation will then look into where the leak came from, given the plans are provided in various levels of detail to dozens of partners, including police, local government, Whitehall agencies, and the Royal family.

Hundreds of privy counselors, including the Prime Minister and top ministers, are among the elements. The Accession Council, which comprises key government officials, gathers at St. James' Palace to declare King Charles the new sovereign.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, who formerly worked for Prince William, is unlikely to make a formal investigative decision before the end of next week. According to the Mirror, a government source said: "Neither the Palace nor the Government are particularly happy when leaks of this nature occur.

But it is more annoying than damaging to the plans." Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to be very embarrassed by the leak, which is said to have originated in Whitehall, as he prepares to fly to Scotland with his family for a traditional weekend at Balmoral Castle with the Queen.

Buckingham Palace did not respond to the leak, but royal insiders claimed the disclosure of such sensitive material was met with "widespread outrage."

One royal insider revealed, "It is deeply disturbing that such private information which is not only deeply personal to the Queen but also has widespread security implications has been revealed."

Royal author Angela Levin also questioned the morals of the one responsible for the leak. She said: "I think it is awful and cruel to release the top-secret plans about the Queen's death. Where are our morals?"

