After five years of dating, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are in the process of getting ready for marital life if not for the singer's conservatorship hindering them.

Close sources to Britney and Sam have described them as an "end game couple." However, time plays a significant role in the couple's relationship as for them, "it's all about timing," waiting patiently for the day they can finally get engaged legally.

"All of their dreams for their relationship have been on pause due to the conservatorship," reiterated the same source saying that Spears and Asghari are not able to progress in their relationship "like a normal, adult couple."

Entertainment Tonight reported that high schoolers had a better love life than Britney's for the last couple of years.

However, things will soon change once the "Womanizer" singer gets the court's approval on her conservatorship lawsuit. "Things are finally looking up and starting to become very real for them that soon they'll be able to take back the reins and have full control as a couple," the informant shared.

Engagement Is The Next Step

According to the same article, Britney's engagement with her boyfriend is naturally the next step in their relationship. The more significant concern is when it will happen.

"They're finally getting closer to the 'when' thanks to Britney's conservatorship suit yielding in her favor. It's all very real for Sam especially, and engagement is on his mind now more than ever," the informer revealed.

During Spear's court hearings, the 27-year old actor actively supported the singer's fight for her freedom. Last week, Sam posted a photo of him wearing "Free Britney" apparel on his Instagram story.



Britney Wants More Babies

The celebrity and her beau have also been in the talks of the "whole family thing," which has become a huge driving force for Britney, especially in one of her eye-opening testimonies in court.

Britney cannot legally marry Asghari or carry out a pregnancy while still under her father's conservatorship. "Britney and Sam basically live their life as a couple under curfew. She wants to be free of all the restrictions and she is ready to fight for her life," the source confirmed.

In 2016, the two met while on the set of Britney's "Slumber Party" MV production, where the Iranian-American had played the role of Spears' love interest and had begun dating shortly after.

