Will Queen Elizabeth, Baby Lilibet get to see each other soon? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly extended a massive olive branch to the palace by offering the monarch a chance to meet their second child, which reportedly rocked the palace.

If the reports are true, the couple who shunned their royal positions is set to introduce the Queen to her namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet in the coming weeks.

Despite reported fractures between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William and other royal family members, the Duke of Sussex is said to still have a good relationship with the monarch. This is said to be only one of the many attempts to reconcile with the palace after the fallout from the bombshell Oprah interview. It's unclear who's releasing an olive branch to whom though, because there are also other reports of the Queen said to be the one trying to mend things.

According to the new report however, this time, it is definitely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are acting to improve their relationship with their family - royal or not.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly asked the Queen if they can fly to the UK so that the longest-reining monarch can finally meet Lilibet already, who's just four months old. It has been surmised that it's taking too long for the two to present the baby to the public because they might have wanted the Queen to see her first.

This would be Harry's third return to the UK ever since Megxit. However, it would be Meghan's very first after she and Harry decided to renounce their royal duties in March 2020 and then proceeded to build a life in the United States.

The shock that allegedly reverberated across the palace over this bold move is not a positive kind though. Reportedly, the staff and other royal members are shocked by the sheer audacity.

Insiders say Harry has been calling home in preparation of Lilibet's christening, with Windsor Castle reportedly being the top as a possible venue, the Sun reports. However, the royals are not happy, regardless if they like to see the baby or not. They just do not like the "sheer nerve" that triggered this move.

A source said: "Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it's breathtaking given what they've put her through this year.

