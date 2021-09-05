Willard Scott, the iconic "TODAY" weatherman who served the show for three decades, has died. He was 87.

Multiple news outlets revealed that Scott succumbed on Saturday at his farm in Delaplane, Virginia. His wife, Paris Keena Scott, released a statement to deliver the news about his tragic passing.

She did not disclose Willard Scott's cause of death. However, she noted that the weatherman passed away after suffering from an unnamed brief illness.

TODAY's weather forecaster Al Roker confirmed the veteran's passing on his social media account, sharing a photo of him with his predecessor.

On his Instagram account, Roker called Scott a beloved member of the TODAY show. He also said that the journalist was surrounded by his daughters and wife at the time of his death.

"He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him," he went on.

We lost Willard Scott passed peacefully at 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was truly a broadcast #icon pic.twitter.com/uqKX3jcc8P — Al Roker (@alroker) September 4, 2021

Roker shared the same status on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, his colleagues and the longtime viewers of his segment also took their time to pay tribute to the late presenter.

Katie Couric expressed her heartbreak over the untimely passing of Scott before detailing how the late weatherman also became part of her life outside TV.

"He played such an outsized role in my life & was as warm & loving & generous off camera as he was on. Willard, you didn't make it to the front of the Smucker's jar, but you changed so many lives for the better," she penned.

One fan wrote, "Sad, I always looked forward to seeing what the weather was like in "my neck of the woods." #WillardScott."

Remembering Willard Scott

Before his passing, Scott made his empire as TODAY's beloved weatherman due to his notable humor and uplifting personality.

He famously greeted fans turning 100 a happy birthday on a regular basis that the segment became popular on its way over the years.

READ ALSO: Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Called Trash By Internet For Featuring Controversial R. Kelly

His 65-year career with NBC began in the 1950s where he forecasted on the road while entertaining people. He also hosted NBC's "Joy Boys" radio show until the program came to an end in 1974.

He notably hosted TV shows dedicated to kids between the 1960s to 1970s.

As a weatherman, Scott created his most unforgettable appearance by dressing up as Carmen Miranda to secure a $1,000 donation to the USO.

He semi-retired in 1996 before retiring for good in 2015.

READ MORE: Is Prince Albert of Monaco Divorcing Princess Charlene Amid Health Issues?