Is Prince Albert of Monaco separating from Princess Charlene nearly a decade since their royal wedding?

Things have been tough for Prince Albert and Princess Charlene these past months that they were also bombarded with buzz about their alleged split.

This week, The Mirror noted the online talks about the alleged separation of the two royals. The public never saw each other since January - two months before Princess Charlene jetted to South Africa for her conservation trip.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph pointed out that the royal prince faced a paternity suit after the accusations of fathering a love child out of wedlock emerged.

With that, French media started questioning the royals' relationship, with French royal commentator Stéphane Bern writing that the two are on the verge of separating.

However, it did not take too long before Prince Albert debunked the rumors himself.

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene NOT Splitting

In a new interview with People, Prince Albert of Monaco revealed that he is still together with the royal princess as he confirmed that his wife will be back sooner.

"She's ready to come home," he said. "I know she's said possibly late October, but that was before this most recent round of appointments. I'm pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short."

He added that the matriarch already feels better after her four-hour surgery last month.

The royal prince took his time to fire back at the media articles claiming that marriage troubles have been keeping them apart. In reality, the 43-year-old royal needed to spend a long time in the country for corrective procedures.

READ ALSO: Miles Teller Removal From 'The Offer' Launched After Testing Positive For COVID-19- Possible Replacements Suggested

As quoted by Fox News, Princess Charlene has been staying in South Africa to correct her previous ENT surgery. She also suffered from an infection after the procedure.

The new update clarified what the French media and other news outlets claimed about the split. Aside from the French royal commentator, Princess Charlene's update regarding her absence during her 10th anniversary because of the surgery.

Sources then emerged to claim to France's Paris Match that she did not have plans to return anymore and that she began house-hunting near Johannesburg already.

But even the royal princess herself remains hopeful for her future with Prince Albert.

"My daily conversations with Albert and my children help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much," she said. "I can't wait for us to be together."

READ MORE: Ex-Patriot Player David Patten Dies After Tragic Road Accident