Ron Jeremy was previously indicted on several rape and sexual assault charges filed by over 21 alleged victims. More details surrounding his case were recently released for the public to have in-depth information about the incidents.

According to The Independent, the grand jury testimony from the 21 victims was unsealed last weekend. One of the adult actor's alleged victims, who goes by the pseudonym Jane Doe 8, detailed her experience when she met Jeremy at a West Hollywood bar and grill in 2013.

The woman claims she told her friend that it would "be funny" if they got the actor's picture and autograph. Minutes later, she was sexually assaulted.

Jane Doe 8 was among the few women who claim that the alleged encounters happened in the same small bathroom.

Another woman said she was starstruck by the actor when he came to the door of her hotel room that she's staying in with friends, "I was like, wow, you know, this is Ron Jeremy, I mean, I was kind of impressed. I'm like he's - I don't want to say 'celebrity,' but you know, he kind of was," (via the outlet mentioned above)

Following the encounter, Jeremy soon raped her in the same room.

A woman identified as Jane Doe 5 said she didn't know who Jeremy was at the time, but everyone told her he was famous. She was later invited backstage, where she was lifted in the air as the actor put his hand under her skirt and started molesting her.

Ron Jeremy Used The Same Tactics For His Alleged Victims?

Many of Jeremy's alleged victims say the actor is using the same methods in the same areas. The outlet stated that he was a regular Rainbow Bar and Grill customer in West Hollywood and the management permitted him to use the employee bathroom.

He would often lure women by giving them a kitchen tour of the restaurant where they made their famous pizzas. On some occasions, he would tell his victims that he knew a bathroom around the area when other comfort rooms closed down.

The actor would follow the victims into the small space then lock the door before ultimately blocking their way to prevent the women from leaving the area; then, he will start doing the unthinkable.

Ron Jeremy Indicted For Allegedly Assaulting Several Women

In early reports, the adult actor was indicted on several rape and sexual assault charges. Prosecutors reveal he had over 21 alleged victims aged 15 to 51.

He appeared in court late last month, where he pleaded not guilty to several counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration using a foreign object, and more.

He's allegedly been doing his lewd actions since 1996.

The district attorney previously released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter saying people should ensure that survivors get all the help they needed to recover from the trauma.

