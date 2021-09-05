Kendall Jenner and boyfriend, Devin Booker, were spotted stuck in Mississippi traffic, devastated, witnessing a fatal car accident.

In the photos obtained by The Sun, the couple went out of their car located in Biloxi, Mississippi, Saturday afternoon, September 4, to see the cause of a traffic build-up.

The 25-year-old model appeared to be shocked over the situation as she got out of her black 4x4, overlooking the scene.

The incident took place at 12:40 pm as a man driving a truck pulling a tractor lost control of his vehicle, which led to him being thrown into the water of Biloxi Bay, as reported by the police.

The Biloxi Bay Accident

Authorities added that the vehicle and trailer began to spin out of control when crossing the drawbridge grates. The truck's driver side hit the west-side barrier of the bridge, ejecting the driver from the car and over the barrier into the water.

According to the officials, the deceased man was later confirmed to be dead at around 2:30 pm. And as of writing, he was still not identified. A passenger in the truck was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, where the person is in stable condition.

The freeway's southbound lanes were closed, giving way to the authorities and medical personnel who will safely look for the driver.

Last week, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker out in Mississippi! They unfortunately saw a fatal car accident:/ pic.twitter.com/gWVYoHTvPe — Kendall Jenner News (@kendallupdater) September 4, 2021

READ ALSO: Kris Jenner Unhappy About Kylie Jenner's Second Pregnancy, Wants Travis Scott to Do Right By Daughter?

Luckily, the model and NBA Phoenix Suns star were not involved in the accident. But according to this article, they were caught in a significant amount of traffic caused when the freeway's southbound lanes closed.

The sources also mentioned that the couple spent the morning before the accident visiting the two renovated basketball courts in Moss Point, Mississippi.

Other than that, in a video scattered around Twitter, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star visited Booker's grandmother as well.

Awww! Devin Booker took Kendall Jenner to meet his grandma (🎥:@thebates3) pic.twitter.com/clHztQqNpo — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 30, 2021

Devin was a basketball star at Moss Point High School before going pro and playing for the Phoenix Suns.

As previously reported, the two confirmed their relationship ever since 2020, but they chose to be private until they became Instagram official until Valentine's Day 2021.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner's Ex Ben Simmons Locks Lips with New GF Maya Jama, Couple's Dating History Explored