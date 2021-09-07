Michael K. Williams' death triggered a criminal investigation. The question now is, is foul play suspected?

Maybe, maybe not. The criminal investigation that was triggered was because Williams died of an apparent drug overdose and there's a need to look for the drug dealer. According to TMZ, law enforcement officers have revealed that NYPD detectives are already checking out the origin of the narcotics cops found at the site of the actor's death over the weekend. The police sources also alleged that most of the substance found were heroin-based.

This new report came after it was revealed that the toxicology results would come out in a few weeks more.

It can be recalled that Michael was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment, and authorities were able to gather some drug paraphernalia on the scene.

This however, did not conclude anything. An official autopsy is yet to be carried out, even if it appears drugs truly are at play behind this death. A toxicology report could provide answers, but that could be weeks away.

ALSO READ: OG NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Seeks Prayers While in ICU, Paul George Asks Him to 'Keep Fighting'

It was a relative who found Michael's body, only after no one heard from him for days. Once he was discovered, many NY officials descended on his Brooklyn high-rise. This is only natural for a man with a high-profile career. He became a household name for his work on "The Wire," where his role as Omar garnered him an award.

He was also shown in "Boardwalk Empire," "12 Years a Slave" and "Lovecraft County." He was working incessantly even with the pandemic. Allegedly, he still has a few projects in the can, and was able to release a handful of others released in 2020.

His death is very obviously untimely. He was just 54 and had a long way to go in his career, otherwise.

Just seven months ago, he made some statements about his drug use and health in the middle of the raging pandemic.

Speaking with podcaster Marc Maron, he revealed how he is dealing with his drug addiction and his ongoing efforts to stay healthy and sober, with a dreaded virus going around.

"You know, I'm in the club as well," Williams told Maron for his "WTF" podcast in February, alluding to his being in recovery. "And you know, anybody that has heard me speak before, I'm not shy about it. You know, relapse to me is part of my story and, you know, but I'm living good today, you know. All's we got is today," he added.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Deserves All The Hate More Compared to Meghan Markle, Ex-Fan Implies