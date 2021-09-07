Ex-NBA star Cedric Ceballos is battling a severe COVID-19 infection that has landed him in the ICU. The athlete is calling for everyone to please pray for him as he strives to fight off this dreaded coronavirus.

The 1992 NBA dunk champ announced the heartbreaking troubling news Tuesday in a quite alarming way. He posted a photo of himself obviously struggling against the infection. It was clear that he was wearing an oxygen mask and lying in an hospital bed. He said that it is in fact, already his 10th day of hospitalization.

The athlete still managed to make light of his situation though, while highlighting its seriousness in his request for prayers.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my butt!" Ceballos said.

"I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," he added.

The athlete makes it seems though that it is possible that he might not get out of this alive, although he promised to fight harder.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Deserves All The Hate More Compared to Meghan Markle, Ex-Fan Implies

The small forward wrote, "If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize," which can be quite tearjerking for all readers, especially when he added "My fight is not done!"

Ceballos -- a 2nd-round draft pick in 1990 -- was an NBA player for a total of 11 seasons. He has played for the Suns, Lakers, Mavericks, Pistons and Miami Heat.

He is also most prominently known for achieving the 1992 Slam Dunk, while blindfolded. He also made the 1995 All-Star team. His basketball skills were evident all throughout his career, wherein he garnered an average of 14 points and 5 rebounds.

In a recent interview, he talked about the infamous dunk and shared that it changed his career.

"I was 50-50 on whether or not to do the dunk but I figured that even if I missed it people would still be talking about it for years," he said.

"After I won the contest I got more autograph seekers on the road and people watching me dunk during warm-ups than ever before. Coach Cotton Fitzsimmons ended up putting me in the starting lineup during the playoffs because he was not getting along with Tom Chambers so I just took advantage of it and continued to be a starter the following season," he added.

After retiring from the NBA, the athlete, 52 continued to hoop overseas and in other leagues all over the United States. HIs fans are rallying for him today, including Paul George who commented, ""keep fighting OG"

It's unclear where he could have contracted the virus, although at this point, everyone is truly at-risk since the variants spread faster.

ALSO READ: Erik Cowie Dead: 'Tiger King's' 'Main' Zookeeper Who Testified Against Joe Exotic Died Facedown