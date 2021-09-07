Ever if their main reason behind 'Megxit' was to gain privacy and financial independence, people think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are actually milking their very royal links for over a year now - not really doing anything to stay private or gaining true financial independence without using their identities as "former senior royals." Some fans are said to be now very put off by the whole thing, but some believe that Prince Harry is more disgusting than Markle - even though it is the latter who is getting the most flak.

One of these fans is Jeremy Vine. He said he used to love Markle but not anymore.

He explained that the Duchess' recent behaviour is quite "trying" for her fans, which makes them confused whether to still continue supporting her or not.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, he said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Californian lives are drawing mixed reactions from supporters. Just mention the two and the room can already be split into two - those who can still understand what they are doing and can defend their actions and those who no longer understand what they are always being involved in and think they are making a lousy jobs at staying off the radar. Naturally, some think they are calling attention to themselves and milking their royal ties.





Channel 5 presenter Jeremy Vine said, the couple are a particularly "divisive subject" between panellists and viewers, whenever "The Jeremy Vine Show" tries to analyze a recent behavior exhibited by the ex-royals. Some of the moves they have had analyzed were the securing of deal with Netflix, launching of podcast and Meghan had writing a children's book. The most recent one would be Meghan and Harry's decision to make a tell-all with none other than Oprah Winfrey herself. Vine said the popularity of the two nosedivced and many were left with a bad taste in their mouth. Sussexes' response to the Afghanistan crisis further aggravated their ill reputation.

"[Harry and Meghan are a] very divisive subject," Jeremy explained. "I was always a massive fan of Meghan but some of the stuff recently has been trying for even her most ardent supporters," he added.

He continued, "What I noticed is that if you mention Meghan and Harry the room just splits straightaway. It really does."

However, Vine said that Markle is being criticized harsher than Prince Harry and this should not be the case. If anything, it should be the other way around.

"I don't like some of the commentary on Meghan," he said. "I think it's just too harsh on her," he added. What he said however is that Harry actually deserves the hate more. "I think Harry brings it on himself sometimes," he said.

Despite seeing the mistakes of the two in the US, the presenter said he wishes the two well and hopes they can truly find their way.

