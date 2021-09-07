Did Kim Kardashian call off her divorce from Kanye West just to milk him for money?

Kim already reached her billionaire mark on Forbes, but a new report suggested that she still wants more that she cancels her divorce from Kanye for now to earn more money.

In an article by In Touch Weekly, the news outlet alleged that Kim and Kanye reconciled and started preparing to continue their seven years of marriage. However, unlike before, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star only wants him back for financial reasons.

One source added that the KKW Beauty mogul reportedly realized that she never wanted to be single at all. Although she was initially eager to be free, she reached the point where she misses Kanye so much.

The insider also insisted that the "Jesus is King" rapper is playing hard to get. He also refuses to give her the reconciliation she wants yet.

"[Kanye] wants to be the one in control and may be making Kim work to prove her love," the source went on.

Did Kim Kardashian Become More Interested in Money?

There have been reports about Kim and Kanye considering getting back together again. However, it is not the real point at all.

In reality, Kim still pushes through the divorce but processes it "slowly and smoothly."

A source told E! that the media personality is not rushing the divorce. Instead, she and Kanye are enjoying where they are right now. They are particularly contented on their current set-up for the sake of their four children together - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

If they consider reconciling, Kim would surely not do it for money since she still loves the rapper.

As for Kanye, he is also open to the idea of getting back together and reportedly wants to reunite with Kim fully.

READ ALSO: Camilla Still Has NOT Forgotten 'Unhelpful' Prince Andrew's Playing Politics Move

"Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger," the source went on, as quoted by Elle.

The new reports emerged after the two-faced each other again during Kanye's "Donda" events.

Last month, Kim sparked rumors when she went to the event in a wedding gown. She appeared on stage during Kanye's final song, "No Child Left Behind."

READ MORE: Prince Charles' Royal Aide Resigns Amid Golden Visa Issue: Report