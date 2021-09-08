Former two-division world champion Juan Manuel Lopez, popularly known for his nickname "Juanma," was recently arrested after his ex-partner filed a legal complaint.

According to Boxing Scene, the Puerto Rican boxer was escorted by authorities at the Caguas police department headquarters where he was seen handcuffed; Lopez willingly turned himself in.

The boxer was accompanied by his legal counsel Jaime Barceló Sosa, but they remained silent and did not make any comments.

In an interview, prosecutor Jaime Perea revealed that his accuser had already been interviewed by authorities. Formal charges will be officially filed on Wednesday.

Juanma Lopez's Ex-Partner Exposes Him On Social Media

Per the outlet, Andrea Ojeda, popularly known as "Le Pekistana," took to her Instagram stories to accuse the boxer of physical and verbal abuse.

Aside from the violence, Ojeda also claims that the former world champion is having problems with alcohol. She shared several images of her bruises allegedly done by the boxer.

READ NOW: Brad Pitt Gets Cozy Again on Set With Another A-List Star: 'They're Always Flirting With Each Other'-Report

Le Pekistana, a famous social media influencer, stated that she's been keeping his alleged behavior for a long time now; she finally had the guts to expose him on social media because she firmly believes in female empowerment.

"Juanma is an abuser; he is an abusive man, he is a man who has alcoholism problems. When Juanma drinks alcohol, he transforms himself into a person he is not." Ojeda said. (translated in English by the outlet mentioned above)

Despite Ojeda's recent exposé, it is not clear whether she was the one who recently filed the legal complaint against the boxer.

Another Ex-Partner Speaks Out

After the reports about Lopez's alleged domestic abuse, his ex-partner, Marangely Lozada, came forward and shared her experience on Instagram.

She mentioned that she decided to end their three-year relationship over a year ago. Although she clarified that the boxer did not physically harm her, she stated that she discovered many attitude problems that he has, such as "psychological problems, anxiety, infidelity, insecurity, alcoholism, depression," and more.

"above all he was a very controlling person." Lozada wrote.

Not Juanma Lopez's First Abuse Allegation

This is not the first abuse allegation that the former athlete faced, as his ex Geraldine Crespo also filed a legal complaint in 2015.

The boxer was charged with domestic violence that allegedly happened on October 31, 2015. The woman said she suffered a nose injury.

However, the case was dismissed after the boxer's ex failed to assist authorities and investigators.

READ ALSO: Prince Charles Will Not Tolerate These 'NON-SENSE' When He Becomes King [REPORT]