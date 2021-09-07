Prince Charles is next in line for the British throne, and he has no time-wasting his efforts for "non-sense" things such as Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's ongoing drama, a royal author claims.

According to Express UK, the Prince of Wales wants to be seen as a strong monarch after he takes over the throne, meaning he will not tolerate any "shenanigans" that will paint the royal family a bad picture to the public.

Royal author Ingrid Seward said Queen Elizabeth II has been sailing "serenely" throughout the drama caused by the Duke of Sussex and Prince Andrew, but the future King won't deal with it the same way his mother did.

According to reports, Prince Charles will have a "slimmed-down" monarchy meaning he will focus on his reign and won't have time for his charities.

However, in regards to Prince Andrew's scandal, Seward claims the future King won't "put up with his brother's behaving badly."

"He will have to be seen to be strong and not stand for any non-sense, whereas the Queen has been there and done it, been there for so long that she's able to sail serenely through these wavy waters." Seward wrote. (via the outlet mentioned above)

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry's 'Shenanigans'

In early reports, Jeffrey Epstein's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, came forward and claimed that Prince Andrew was sexually assaulted at the age of 17 in London and New York.

Giuffre alleges that the prince engaged in sexual acts without asking for consent. The lawsuit says the incident left the accuser with "significant emotional and psychological distress."

The Duke of York has consistently denied all the claims against him.

On the other hand, Prince Harry has an ongoing rift with the royal family after he and Meghan Markle decided to give up their royal titles.

The Duke of Sussex also claims that he experienced a cycle of "pain and suffering" growing up that his father inflicted on him.

Prince Charles' Monarchy

According to Insider, the future monarch reportedly wants to have a "slimmed down" reign. The outlet says Prince Charles will only appoint eight members of the royal family within his firm.

The key members include Duchess Camilla, his son Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

One possible reason behind his decision could be financial problems, meaning the firm will also reduce who is funded by the sovereign grant.

