Big Ed may have been heartbroken for years and has been scouting for true love, but it's his time to shine; it was reported that the reality star is engaged to his girlfriend.

According to TMZ, the "90 Day Fiance" star and his partner, Liz, was spotted in a Santa Barbara nightclub. The woman appears to wear a massive diamond ring on her finger, suggesting that the couple might be engaged.

Per the outlet's sources, the couple confirmed their engagement to the people in the club, and the TLC star refers to Liz as his "beautiful fiance."

The couple appeared in the show's spin-off "90 Day Fiance: The Single Life," where they cherished good memories together. Per Screen Rant, they first met in Liz's restaurant, and they eventually fall for each other and started dating.

Towards the end of season 1, their relationship seems to be heading in the right direction after Liz agreed to move in with him. However, things aren't always perfect after season 1 ended.

Liz previously revealed that the reality star asked her to get out of the house on several occasions. There were also issues about jealousy, rudeness, and abusive behavior.

After fighting for a while, they decided to end the romance, but they seem to be reconciled again because of the rumors.

Fans Think Their Relationship Won't Last.

Following the news, many of the show's fans took to social media to react to the recent engagement.

"Good for ed, won't last," one fan wrote.

"Liz is stupid for being with Ed it won't last is she that desperate to be with a boy not a real man Ed can't treat a girl right," another fan wrote.

One fan also brought up Big Ed's past abusive behavior by writing, "Is Liz the girl who released the recorded conversation of him verbally abusing her?"

Big Ed, Liz's Scandal

The couple made headlines earlier this year after a phone recording was released to the public about the couple's argument.

The reality star can be heard using derogatory words and calling his girlfriend "stupid" several times. (listen to the audio recording below)

The argument allegedly happened because Liz wants to offer her co-worker a ride home. The situation enraged Big Ed because he felt that it was disrespectful.

In the call, Big Ed continues to "belittle" Liz, calling her offensive names before ultimately saying that he's tired of her mistakes.

At the time of this writing, Big Ed and Liz have not publicly commented on their engagement.

