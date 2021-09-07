Actor Jake Gyllenhaal opened up about filming for "The Guilty" under director Antione Fuqua who was isolated from the crew throughout the film's production.

The "Brokeback Mountain" star returns to the movie scene with his leading role in Fuqua's recent project, which was heavily affected by the ongoing pandemic as the filmmaker himself was suffering from the Coronavirus.

Antione, who had previously worked with Gyllenhaal in 2015 for "Southpaw," confessed how different filming for "The Guilty" had been.



" I had to have eyes on set, our main cameras, and a way to communicate with my actors via Zoom and phone when it needed to be private," Fuqua shared. According to sources, the cast and crew worked together to finish shooting the scenes in just 11 days.

Antione Fuqua Tested Positive

The publication further reported that Fuqua had been infected with the viral disease while preparing to shoot for "The Guilty."

Fuqua was required to self-isolate away from his team to prevent further contamination. He was forced to use communication alternatives to get his instructions across. Jake, along with the rest of the cast, could not have a face-to-face conversation with Antione.

"Jake and I would only physically see each other from behind a studio wall. Jake would climb on a ladder and I would open the door to my van, and we would communicate," Antione said.

The industry professional admitted that he missed having close contact with the production team and applauded each one of them for stepping up and completing the project safely.

All About 'The Guilty'

"The Guilty," starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is a Hollywood remake of Gustav Möller's original Danish theatrical release that goes by the same name.

Vulture reported that the plot revolves around a thrilling and intense transcript of a 911 operator, played by Gyllenhaal, navigating through an emergency abduction.

The actor said the identities of his co-stars were hidden as only their voices will be heard in the film. Jake explained that making the audience guess who they're hearing is all "part of the fun."

Netflix recently dropped the official trailer for "The Guilty," and they will release the movie in October 2021.



