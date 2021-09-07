There have been speculations regarding "Dancing With The Stars" Julianne Hough's growing frustrations with Brooks Laich after their divorce. All of this is because of who he is currently dating.

It was only August of 2021 when the Ice Hockey player Laich went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, CrossFit athlete Katrín Davíðsdóttir, after her separation with ex-wife. The new couple even shared their Hawaiian getaway as they documented their days staying on the island together.

However, a source reported by OK! Magazine through Suggest that Laich is still quite hung up from his divorce because he began dating Hough's lookalike.

Looking Through Julianne Hough Lookalike

An insider close to the former hockey pro even claimed that he never had a chance to move on from Hough through the said source. As they started going public, numerous people around Laich "can't help but notice how much she resembles Julianne," as quoted by the insider.

They even described Laich dating Katrin as a "big show," adding "the fact that she's the spitting image of Julianne tells its own sad story." As for this point, there is no possibility that Hough would think twice about getting back together with Laich after their divorce, as the source implied.

The source also leaked that Hough has "moved on" and claimed that she wanted Brooks to do the same thing, as well.

Rumors Debunk

Even though the outlet wants to imply that the two have ongoing bad blood between them after filing their separation for a year and a half, it is still not true.

Shortly after their separation, the couple released a statement saying they will give each other "an abundance of love and respect for one another." Giving another angle for the two while they have their own separate lives trying to move on may be a bit different from the "respect and love" that they were claiming.

Aside from being "blonde," the comparison of the two was also a little shallow to claim that they are each other's doppelgangers. The source wanted to get a pinch of drama for a breakup at this point.



After announcing their separation in May 2020, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich filed their divorce in November. The professional dancer initiated the proceedings in Los Angeles on Monday and filed for a "Dissolution w/o Minor Children," according to court papers obtained by TODAY.

