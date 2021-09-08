Cindy Crawford has once again wowed numerous users on the internet as she lived up to her supermodel status, recreating her iconic 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl ad.

The now 55-year-old model and actress went on Instagram on Tuesday, September 7, where she showed off her age-defying looks and whole figure in the photoshoot, which photographer David Yarrow took. Crawford was seen in a white tank top and blue denim Daisy Duke shorts sipping a cold bottle of Pepsi.

According to a report by Daily Mail, they recreated the ad to raise funds for the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, to pay back for the hospital where her late brother Jeff was treated for his leukemia.

The Iconic Return Of Cindy Crawford

In the photoshoot, she was posing by a red vintage car, donned with silver hoop earrings and styled with a big bouncy blowout for complete shot recreation of the 1992 ad.

Crawford looked as good as her appearance from the days with a pair of red stiletto heels, perfecting every shot with her toned arms, long legs, and tiny waistline.

According to the same source, the shoot was located at the Halfway House Cafe, where Cindy also went for the famous commercial she made for Pepsi. There were also two wolves present in the set, which was seated in the retro supercar.



She later on shared her new Pepsi ad experience on Instagram, with a caption that read, "It's always a pleasure and a thrill to work with my friend @davidyarrow."

Cindy continued: 'So far, with the help of David's gallery network across the globe supporting the art and its sales -- we've already raised 1 million dollars for the cause.'

The star further thanked the rest of her glam squad.

"I also have to thank my dear friend, hairstylist @peter.savic who did the iconic hair for the original commercial... so i was thrilled he was able to be here for this version as well!" said the wife of Rande Gerber.

The model further thanked her stylists for pulling off her fresh look and claimed it was an enjoyable day.

Aside from the 90s ad, Crawford also appeared for Diet Pepsi in 2002, where she also revisited the same gas station. And by 2018, she was with her son Presley Walker Gerber, a teen at the time.

