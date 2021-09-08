Prince Harry asked everyone to take care of themselves amid the pandemic, but he sparked health concerns.

Prince Harry made a surprise live appearance at the 2021 British GQ Men of Year Awards from his home in California. The royal prince presented the final award to the GQ's Heroes of the Year recipients - Dr. Catherine Green, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, and the Oxford team who made the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

"Until every community can access the vaccine, and until every community is connected to trustworthy information about the vaccine, then we are all at risk," he said. "That's a common refrain my wife and I have heard in convenings with vaccine experts, heads of industry, community advocates, and global leaders."

Though he focused on the health of the community, the duke made everyone worried as he looked "sick" while delivering the speech.

Us Weekly's Royally Us podcast host Molly Mulshine said he "looked a little out of it" in the live video. Christina Garibaldi agreed to her sentiment and noted that the royal prince looked a little tired.

While it could have been caused by an illness, they noted that taking care of their kids probably contributed to his lack of sleep.

"His posture was not great; a little bit of a wrinkled shirt." It looked like my dad's tuxedo, which is from a yard sale. But like you said newborn, two kids, it's rough over there in Montecito. He just seemed a little tired," Mulshine went on.

Prince Harry's Health Affected By U.S. Move?

Aside from looking tired, Prince Harry showed significant hair loss since they moved to the U.S.

Months ago, Dr. Asim Shahmalak of Crown Clinic said that Prince Harry and Prince William started suffering from hair loss. However, Prince Harry has a slower rate since the Duke of Sussex's current stage occurred to Prince William when he was 26.

As of the writing, Prince Harry already began losing hair strands around his crown area. His hair towards the front also started thinning.

The two princes reportedly inherited the baldness gene from Prince Charles, who also got it from his late father, Prince Philip. Dr. Shahmalak then warned about it getting worse in some families.

