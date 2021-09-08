Meghan Markle claimed something obnoxious again that it is impossible for her to return to the U.K. now.

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly planned to have Lilibet Diana meet Queen Elizabeth II this year. The couple even asked the monarch to have plans to host a christening for their first daughter and second-born child.

But the plans may be nearly impossible to make now as Meghan reportedly does not have the gut to do so due to an awkward event.

In an interview on Us Weekly's Royally Us podcast, royal commentator Christina Garibaldi said that the Duchess of Sussex might not return to the U.K. anytime soon.

"I think they're going to keep everything pretty private. Who knows, they may have even done the christening because we haven't seen any photos or Meghan at all," she said, as quoted by Express.

Meanwhile, co-host Molly Mulshine noted that Jonathan Sacerdoti was aware of the duchess' claims about their wedding being held three days before their actual wedding with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to Mulshine, the earlier wedding did not happen at all. This, unfortunately, makes it awkward for them to face the Church of England to christen their daughter.

What Meghan Markle Claimed About Their Initial Wedding

The Duchess of Sussex blurted another claim about their wedding, saying they already exchanged vows days before the official ceremony in Windsor on May 19, 2018.

In an interview with Oprah, Meghan said they held a private service three days before their wedding, and no one reportedly knew about that.

"We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury," she said.

However, the Archbishop of Canterbury himself has since addressed the comment, telling la Repubblica that the legal wedding never happened except the Saturday event.

He also revealed that he had private and pastoral meetings with other people prior to the grand royal wedding.

The Archbishop also said that no document is legal except the one he signed at the Saturday ceremony. He also said that he would have committed a serious crime if he signed something false.

