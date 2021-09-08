Chris Pratt got canceled again despite not doing anything.

On Twitter, Pratt dominated the trending list for all the wrong reasons as internet users slammed him again for his past issues.

It all started when a page dedicated to Marvel shared Gunn's previous statement about a "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" character dying soon. Though it did not mention who the character is, Marvel fans took guesses on the comments section.

Most people said that it would be Dave Bautista's Drax or Pom Klementieff's Mantis. However, some users took the chance to oust Pratt again by suggesting his character succumb instead.

People's rage was rooted in the actor's past issues involving an anti-LGBTQ church and his racist tweets. Most recently, he suffered from a damaging death hoax after his October 2012 tweet about a Bank of America pen with the label "Made in China" engraved on it reemerged.

He also commented about Miss Universe contestants looking like Miss Hungry.

The recent public outcry led to the "Avengers: Endgame" actor's supporters to defend him since Pratt did not do anything wrong.

Brandon Morse said, "Chris Pratt's the nicest guy in Hollywood yet the mere mention of his name sends people into tantrums. Yeah, he might have different beliefs than you. Stop trying to send him to the blacklist gulag. Calm down, little Stalins."

"Twitter is the only place that Chris Pratt isn't absolutely beloved, all for the fact that he goes to Church and doesn't talk politics. I hate this app so much," another wrote.

Why People Cancel Chris Pratt

The tweet about "one Chris has to go" by Amy Berg put Pratt's past issues in the limelight.

In 2020, the TV writer asked the public who is the worst Chris among Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pine. People began to post "receipts" to support why the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor should be ousted.

It all began when Ellen Page called out Pratt for supporting a religious organization (Hillsong Church) that reportedly discriminates against the members of the LGBT community. In 2015, Hillsong's global senior pastor, Brian Houston, said that they welcome all people in the Church, but not all lifestyles.

Pratt also caused massive talks when he failed to attend a virtual fundraiser event for Joe Biden with his "Avengers" co-stars. Although Robert Downey Jr. and Brie Larson were also absent, only Pratt gained many allegations despite never announcing that he would support Donald Trump.

