Kathryn Prescott is currently fighting for her life after being struck by a truck in New York City a few days ago.

The actress's twin sister, Megan Prescott, recently took to Instagram to share that her sister was hospitalized and is currently in the intensive care unit after being hit by a cement truck while crossing the road on September 7.

Megan revealed that Kathryn already underwent "complex surgery" for her injuries like broken pelvis in two places: her legs, her foot, and her left hand. (read her complete statement below)

Despite the sustained injuries, Megan mentioned that her sister "narrowly avoided paralysis," and they are hopeful that she will recover soon

Megan Prescott Desperate To Take Care of Her Sister

Megan Prescott, who also appeared in "Skins" with Kathryn, is desperate to fly to New York as her sister has no family members with her at the moment.

She mentioned that she needed to help Kathryn until she recovered and started walking again because she would stay in a rehab center for a very long time and needs urgent care after leaving the medical facility.

However, upon applying for an exemption to let her enter the United States despite coming from a restricted country because of the pandemic, the US embassy denied her request, and she was "devastated."

She stated that she's fully vaccinated and had a PCR test, so she's ready to fly anytime. Megan is also willing to present hospital documents that serve as proof of her sister's injuries.

Megan Prescott Asking Her Fans For Help

After explaining her explanation, Megan went on to ask for help from her followers, asking if there was anyone who could help her appeal to the embassy's decision.

"I know there is so much going on in the world right now but I am heartbroken that I can't be with my twin sister in this horrible time in her life when she desperately needs me - I don't want her to go through this alone." The actress added.

Who Is Kathryn Prescott?

According to E! News, Kathryn Prescott is an English actress popularly known for her role as Emily Fitch in the hit teenage drama series "Skins."

She's also the lead actress on MTV's "Finding Carter."

