John Travolta made headlines at the 86th Academy Awards after flubbing Idina Menzel's name while introducing her. Today, the Broadway star is speaking out on her true feelings after the meme-worthy incident.

In 2014, when Travolta was assigned to introduce Menzel before she performed her smash Disney hit "Let It Go" from the Oscar-winning animated film "Frozen," the actor said "Adele Dazeem" instead of the singer's real name.

The iconic mistake has been following Menzel for years, and she can't get it out of her system.

The "Wicked" star recently appeared on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment, where she discussed her true feelings during and after that night.

At first, Menzel felt "sorry" for herself because it was her big break, and Travolta just messed up her name in front of Meryl Streep.

She only had eight seconds to "say sorry" to herself first. "I was like, 'Get yourself together, stop worrying that he messed up your name, sing b****!'" she said. (via The New York Post)

Menzel said she was so nervous at the time because she was going to sing it to her son to "really bring perspective to everything," then the hilarious mistake happened.

READ NOW: Wendy Williams Suffering From a Health Condition? TV Host Taking a Break From Her Show Ahead of Season 13

How Did John Travolta Make Up For His Mistake?

Menzel revealed Travolta wrote and sent her "so many nice, apologetic emails."

"He's so kind. To make up for it, he would just fly wherever at this point, he's so sweet. I just always say, 'No worries because it was the best thing that ever happened!'" Menzel went on.

John Travolta previously addressed the situation that year, saying he's been beating himself up all day. Despite the epic fail moment, he's happy that "Frozen" took home two Oscars that night.

Menzel was able to seek revenge the following year when she purposely introduced Travolta as "Glom Gazingo."

Idina Menzel In 'Cinderella'

Idina Menzel was a guest on James Corden's "The Late Late Show" along with singer Camila Cabello and "Pose" star Billie Porter to promote their Amazon Prime Musical "Cinderella." The talk show host is also a co-star in the film.

Per Deadline, the film amassed 1.1 million views in the United States households alone. "Cinderella" is based on the popular children's story of the same name but with significant changes to the storyline.

READ ALSO: Shailene Woodley Hints Something MASSIVE with Fiance Aaron Rodgers - What Does She Mean Exactly?