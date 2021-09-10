R&B singer Jaheim was arrested for animal abuse as he got caught living with numerous dogs left in starvation and in "deplorable conditions" in his New Jersey home.

The 44-year-old singer was charged with third-degree animal cruelty, according to People, and filed for failure to provide necessary care to an animal, as released in the news by the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Officers from the Hillsborough Township Police Department responded to a report on Monday, September 6, saying "a puppy in distress" at Jaheim's home. And after investigation, prosecutors were able to discover six dogs in separate animal crates in his Chamberlain Drive residence.

Shameful Dog Owner

Officials said in the released report that the animals were inside crates "partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces." And as reported by Daily Mail, a Pitbull terrier mix was even found "initially unresponsive and subsequently had to be euthanized."

The source also mentioned that the singer, born Jaheim Hoagland, was already arrested on an unrelated matter outside his house. However, the police found nine additional dogs in "varying stages of emaciation, without access to food and water."

The authorities discovered a total of 14 surviving dogs, and they took them to Long Hill Kennel, located in Hillsborough, New Jersey, for examination.

READ ALSO: Kris Jenner Tired of Rob Kardashian Draining All Her Money, Gives Son an Ultimatum to Do THIS?

Jaheim's Next Step

The "Lonely" singer's court hearing is still pending, and he still has yet to break his silence regarding the issue. His official Instagram and Twitter accounts are even set in private.

The star was known to be signed by Naughty by Nature's Kaygee to Divine Mill Records in 2000. He debuted with his first album entitled "Ghetto Love" in 2001 and followed his sophomore record "Still Ghetto," a year later.

His third album, called "Ghetto Classics," was released on Valentine's Day of 2006 and followed by his singles "Put That Woman First" and "Fabulous," in 2013.

Over his career, Jaheim has sold more than 5 million records and was also able to receive three Grammy nominations in 2011 for "Best R&B Album," "Best Male R&B Vocal Performance," and "Best R&B Song."

It was known that Jaheim is the grandson of the late soul singer Hoagy Lands and was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey.



READ MORE: Big Daddy Graham's Tragic Cause of Death Revealed: Did He Die From Heart Failure Or Other Complications?