The longtime Philadelphia radio star Edward Gudonis, better known to many as Big Daddy Graham, died Wednesday evening at home at 68.

The SportsRadio 94WIP reported, Angelo Cataldi opened up the morning show on Thursday morning, September 11, to remember Big Daddy. Cataldi stated on-air, "WIP lost one of its best people, and this city lost one of its cherished, most talented entertainers."

Other than that, the station employees also shared their best memories with the one who passed away. "We all here at WIP are devastated by the news," Cataldi also added.



According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Gudonis' cause of death was due to heart failure. He was however had been paralyzed from the waist down and diagnosed with a spinal cord injury since 2019, from which he never fully recovered.

Even though he was suffering from tragic complications, he still never left the microphone. He was even scheduled to perform with his comedy partner this September at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville. However, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family, Friends, And Co-Workers Tribute To Graham

As soon as reports regarding Graham's death reached the public, the late radio star received outpouring love and support from all of Philadelphia. TV and radio personalities offered tributes on social media, while longtime listeners called into WIP with their memories of listening to his show.

I learned last night of the passing of my friend Big Daddy Graham. A gem of a man. A diamond in the rough. A funny, hard-working and quirky sweetheart of a guy with no filter. My pal, my co-author. We will all miss him. — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) September 9, 2021

Graham's longtime colleague, Glen Macnow, described his friend as "a gem of a man" who was sweet and had "no filter." Also, a fellow Philly sports radio icon, Howard Eskin, mentioned that Graham is "one of a kind."

Woke up this morning to very sad news with the passing of @BigDaddyGraham on Wednesday evening. So many things to remember about Big Daddy but everyone and myself will never forget he was one of a kind. My condolences to Ava Graham and the family. #RIPBIGDADDY https://t.co/bE1ByTV669 — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) September 9, 2021



And of course, his daughter, Ava Graham, also a part of the WIP radio family, tweeted a heartfelt message to her father with a collection of photos.

I have no words right now other than I love you Dad 💔💔🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/0i4qNxUgy9 — Ava Graham (@_avagraham) September 9, 2021



Big Daddy Graham Radio Times

Mr. Graham became a part of WIP in 1997 and stayed for the past two decades as the station's overnight host. He was known for his quirky segments and eccentric callers and later made a name for himself in comedy clubs across the Philadelphia region.

His name was borrowed from Graham Chapman of Monty Python and kept the nickname "Big Daddy" basing on the nickname given to him during his teenage years.

Not only was he a radio host, but along with his successful career on WIP, he became an author, recording artist, playwright, and actor.

He shared the rock parodies he made onto 93.3 WMMR's famous "Morning Zoo" show. After landing at WIP, he performed as a comedian alongside Joe Conklin to become "Two Funny Philly Guys."

