Kim Kardashian is currently in a legal war against her neighbors as she plans to expand her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion by constructing an underground bunker.

According to Daily Mail UK, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star wants to create a subterranean "wellness center" under her mansion, complete with an underground vault, a spa, an underground parking, and more. However, her neighbors are slamming her plans, deeming the project as "dangerous."

Per legal documents obtained by The Blast, the beauty mogul's neighbors in the exclusive village sent several "legal letters" asking a judge to stop the project immediately as it "may cause loss of a life" because of the proximity to gas lines.

Kardashian's dream project would require compacting dirt and flattening two hills that are on top of "two high-pressure gas transmission lines," meaning it is very dangerous and could cause "catastrophic bodily" risk.

Other neighbors complain about the matter; most of them say that her project is illegal or against community bylaws if Hidden Hills Association will give her the green light to continue the construction.

In addition, the Hidden Hills residents argue that they need to maintain the village's "natural and rustic country setting," meaning people who live in the area, including Kardashian, are not allowed to change the topography drastically.

Despite the ongoing legal war, the outlet did not mention whether the neighbors had already filed a lawsuit against the beauty mogul.

According to Architectural Standards, as cited by the neighbor, the purpose of the guidelines is to have a safe environment for all residents and improve "property values," meaning the architectural standards are very necessary.

If ever Kardashian's plans were to push through, all of the residents would be placed under the risk of "catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage.

Another neighbor also argued that the 2010 gas pipeline explosion in San Bernardino, California, is possible to happen again if the underground bunker construction continues.

The devastating incident took the lives of eight people, injured 58 people, and destroyed over 38 properties because of the 30-inch high-pressure transmission pipes explosion.

At the time of this writing, Kim Kardashian has not publicly commented on the matter.

