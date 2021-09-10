Denise Richards' teenage daughter is accusing her of leading an abusive household. The teen revealed her "sufferings" through TikTok and claimed that now that she has been kicked out by her mom, and living with her equally famous dad, Charlie Sheen, she's healthier and happier.

The implicating TikTok posts have been made private already, but not before her legion of followers (and general Tiktok users) saw her lambasting her mom for raising her up poorly. It's hard to pass judgement since Richards is keeping mum on the whole issue and Sheen is doing so as well. But if the posts are an indication, Denise Richards is being painted as a very bad parent to Sami, now 17.

Sami alleged that the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" manage a household that was unhealthy for her. She claimed that in this household, it's impossible for her young self to love herself.

Now that she has moved in with Sheen, she's now able to do some spiritual awakening and self love.

ALSO READ: Josh Homme's Children File Protective Order Against Him Over 'Scary' Acts

The exes' teenager has since switched the videos to private, probably knowing that letting them on stay longer will already create chaos, but not before her accusations made headlines. In one clip, she was looking very distressed and even crying.

"1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc..." she said on TikTok this week.

Sami then showed herself smiling, to reveal how a 180 happened in her life. In July, she alleged her mom had kicked her out and it worked out for the better - for her at least.

She now dons a pink hair and has a nose piercing, but looking livelier than before. Sheen's daughter said, "Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school."

While watching these clips would cause a divide, mainly between strict parents and children who just want to live free, sources told Page Six that Richards might not be as bad as what Sami is painting her to be. Instead, the teen is probably just itching to live without rules.

Denise Richards remained quiet on her daughter's claims, but some sources said she does not even have to defend herself.

"Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting," one insider said. "She's a mom and a parent and there are rules. She didn't want to follow the rules."

ALSO READ: Bill Cosby Post-Prison Plans Confirmed: Can He Stay Out of Jail?