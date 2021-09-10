Queen Elizabeth II is ready to patch things up between her family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, by inviting them to one of the most significant events of her lifetime, a relationship expert claims.

According to Express UK, Her Majesty will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year; this momentous event marks her 70th year as the Monarch of the British throne.

Her Royal Highness is reportedly still mourning the loss of her late husband, Prince Philip, making it hard for her to celebrate.

In addition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal family fallout also took a significant toll on the Queen, but a relationship expert claims the upcoming celebration next year would bring an end to their differences.

Sam Wunder spoke to the outlet saying Her Majesty invited the couple to her Platinum Jubilee. It is a "very positive sign" that the conflict between royal family members will stop.

"All families have resentment or some form of hurt emotions, but it's still family." The relationship expert explained.

He mentioned that the Queen's kindness is a sign that she's giving them the "love and recognition" they needed as a part of the family.

Queen Elizabeth II Offered An Olive Branch

In early reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly getting an invitation from the Queen for her upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

Two royal commentators previously revealed that the Queen's move is strategic to ensure that the royal family's reputation is "as clean as a whistle" during such occasions.

Charlotte Griffiths said the momentous event is crucial as Her Majesty is the first-ever Monarch to rule for over 70 years.

Richard Eden also confirmed that The Palace wants to keep the Sussexes "on board."

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

According to the Royal Family's official website, the festivities will happen from June 2 to June 5, 2022.

The four-day celebration is considered a holiday in the United Kingdom. Several events will happen during those days, including The Queen's birthday parade, wherein 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians will parade together.

The platinum jubilee beacons will also happen. The UK's long tradition of celebrating a royal family member's momentous occasion such as weddings and coronations.

Other events include The derby at Epson Downs, a platinum party at the Palace, the big Jubilee lunch, the platinum Jubilee pageant, and more.

At the time of this writing, there are still no further updates if schedules will change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

