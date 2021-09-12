Perhaps Prince William or Prince Charles will be the last two of the royals to become king.

The British royal family, whose history goes back to more than a thousand years, traces its history back to William the Conqueror, who invaded England in 1066.

Hilary Mantel, who is known for her "Wolf Hall" trilogy, said she admired the devotion of the current monarch, Queen Elizabeth, and his son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Mantel said, "I think they do it as well as anyone possibly could, take it as seriously as anyone could."

She also revealed in the same interview that the monarchy would end after two final generations.

"It's very hard to understand the thinking behind the monarchy in the modern world when people are just seen as celebrities."

If her estimate is correct, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, Prince George, who is the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, would not become king.

The youngest Cambridge son is currently the third in line to the throne just behind his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and his dad, the Duke of Cambridge.

What's Going to Happen When Prince William Becomes King?

A lot of things will change when Prince William is crowned king.

Kate Middleton will be known as Queen Catherine, though it is not confirmed yet. Meanwhile, their three kids, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will also have some title changes in their lives.

Prince George is presumed to take over Prince Charles' Prince of Wales title after his dad also turns with it once the Duke of Cornwall becomes king.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may lose their royal titles when their dad becomes king.

Prince George can also be known as Duke of Cornwall and ultimately Prince of Wales when Prince William is king, but his two siblings "will be nothing," according to royal expert Marlene Koenig.

Prince George Getting Ready to Be King

Prince George, who celebrated his 8th birthday last July, already knows the role he's going to play in the future.

An insider revealed to Closer Weekly in 2019 that Prince William and Kate already talked to them about it in a way he won't feel overwhelmed on his seventh birthday.

"George knows there's something special about him and that one day he'll be the future King of England."

