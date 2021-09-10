Kate Middleton is reportedly upstaged and snubbed during her school runs when she drops off Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Thomas's Battersea school.

Many would think seeing the Duchess of Cambridge at the school gates would generate a massive buzz around other parents who are also dropping off their kids.

However, there are reportedly other mothers who cause just as much excitement.

Per one parent of a Thomas' Battersea student, another mom that is not Kate has all the eyes on her and not on the royal.

"No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off," an insider told the Daily Mail.

"We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her."

There was also a time Prince William once turned up unannounced at the school for a "get to know you" coffee morning, only wearing his dressed-down trousers, a sweater and his glasses.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's exclusive school costs $8,920 per term for only one child, but since they are two Cambridges in Thomas's Battersea, the latter will be granted a sibling discount which now cost $8,747 per term.

According to journalist Jane Moore, the parents of kids who go to that exclusive school are expected to be hands-on with their kids' school experience.

She revealed in an interview, "It's a school that really expects parental involvement."

Another royal attending the exclusive school is the Cambridge kids' cousin, Maud Windsor, who is the daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor, son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Kate Middleton's Normal Mom Duties

In 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge made headlines after she reportedly had a secret night out with other mothers from Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school.

Per the Daily Mail, she discreetly attended an evening rendezvous with the other moms, cleverly avoiding being pictured attending the night out by using the bar's secret entrance.

The outlet said that the venue has a secret side entrance for high-profile guests who want to attend without being spotted.

This meant that Kate Middleton could easily meet other parents without causing any unnecessary drama.

The laid-back event was a meet-and-greet for the parents of new students at Thomas's Battersea, and it was held in a private room that could hold up to 80 people.

