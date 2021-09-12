Kate Quigley finally spoke up about her recent near-fatal drug overdose experience that killed her three friends.

Over the weekend, Quigley got the courage to put her thoughts into words and opened up about surviving the suspected overdose.

On her Twitter account, the 39-year-old comedian said that she had been discharged from the hospital before thanking everyone who sent her kind messages.

"I feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of kind messages and am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a strong community of friends, family, colleagues, and fans who have offered their support during this time; and to the team of paramedics, nurses, and doctors who saved my life," she said.

Quigley then mentioned the deaths of her three friends who, unfortunately, did not make it. She attended a party in Venice, California, with Fuquan Johnson, Enrico Colangeli, and Natalie Williamson. They all faced dreaded overdose after allegedly using cocaine following fentanyl consumption.

Hi guys. Upon being released from the hospital, I've finally had the time & clarity to put my feelings on paper. Mean this from the bottom of my heart. ♥ pic.twitter.com/n6cPPPWNyU — KᗩTE ᑫᑌIGᒪEY (@KateQFunny) September 11, 2021

As the only survivor, she paid tribute to her three friends who made an "indelible mark" on her life and their families.

She concluded her post by reminding her fans not to take life for granted since she did - but never will again.

Her new update came days after she revealed she was still on the mend physically and mentally.

What Happened to Quigley, Friends?

Multiple news outlets revealed that Fuquan and two others died in a Los Angeles hospital after consuming fentanyl-laced cocaine.

The Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, Officer Mike Lopez, revealed to Los Angeles Times that no foul play was involved in the incident.

READ ALSO: Antonio Caballero Tragic Cause of Death Revealed: Renowned Journalist Dead At 76

Fentanyl has been infamously claiming the lives of Hollywood stars. In fact, it was the cause of the deaths of Mac Miller, Prince, and Tom Petty. The authorities are yet to identify who supplied the drugs to the party or if other people suffered from an overdose.

CBS Los Angeles reported that a memorial for Johnson and Colangeli will be held at North Hollywood's Ha Ha Comedy Club.

Before the incident happened, Quigley still appeared on Joey Diaz's Uncle Joey's Joint podcast where she revealed she has been consuming mushrooms little by little. Per the comedian, doing so helped her in so many things.

She also revealed that the lack of parties amid the pandemic made her "turn off" cocaine.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew's Health Condition Brought Back To Spotlight After Serving With Accuser's Legal Docs