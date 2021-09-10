Prince Andrew's health condition has been brought back to the spotlight as the lawsuit he received cannot still make him "sweat."

Reports quickly disclosed that Virginia Giuffre's lawyers formally handed Prince Andrew the court papers filed in a New York-based federal court. The lawsuit contains the claims made by the accuser against the duke and how she suffered from sexual abuse.

On Channel 4 News' Twitter account, it has been confirmed that the documents were delivered at Duke of York's home in Windsor.

"An affidavit filed today alleges the Prince was served at his home in Windsor on 27 August, after an agent said that they handed the paperwork to police officers at the property," the news outlet said.

Royal watchers quickly reacted to the new development, saying that the royal prince must not be sweating ferociously despite the filing.

They pointed out that Prince Andrew has a "peculiar condition" that makes him sweat-free regardless of what is happening.

What is Prince Andrew's Medical Condition?

Since he appeared in the crash BBC interview, talks about Prince Andrew's incapability of sweating touched people's curiosity.

During the bombshell appearance, the royal prince said that he did not sweat when Giuffre initially threw allegations against him.

"I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War, when I was shot at ... it was almost impossible for me to sweat," he explained.

However, Independent clarified that sweating is normal for everyone. But it also noted that the absence of sweating, which the duke claims, is called anhidrosis. In this case, though, only 80 percent of the body cannot sweat.

No matter what health condition he is suffering from, Marina Hyde of The Guardian penned an opinion article about the royal who cannot sweat. For the journalist and most people, it seems to be unbelievable.

For now, experts have been warning Prince Andrew to cooperate as it could bring negative effects to the royal family. According to Law & Crime Managing Editor Adam Klasfeld, there could be a default judgment if the duke fails to cooperate.

He also warned about the potential scrutiny the Duke of York would suffer from anywhere in the world, with a "very strong penalty" on top of all that.

