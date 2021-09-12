Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marital woes speculations heat up as new claims regarding their marriage have emerged, accusing the latter of "sex addiction" and more.

According to a source who spoke to Radar, the couple's decision to break up was "imminent," and cheating isn't the real reason they split.

The "90210" star is currently in Malta for work, but the insider claims she needed the trip to "really just get away" from McDermott. The source added that they are now "officially done" after 15 years of marriage.

In addition, the power couple had cut things off for about three months now and allegedly can't do anything to save their marriage.

Aside from their differences, the source mentioned that McDermott has a "sex addiction," which became too much for the actress.

"He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time." The insider dishes.

Even though the recent claims McDermott did not cheat, he has a history of infidelity as he publicly admitted in 2014 that he cheated on his wife.

"I feel shame. I've never felt shame before." The actor previously said. (via People)

According to OK! Magazine, the former pair tried to rebuild what they had before; it seems like this is their last blow.

"Tori is a mom of five, has a business, and is working on new projects. She can't just give Dean sex whenever he asks for it - and she needs more emotionally from him and he can't do that. Some of the stuff I've seen has been sad." The insider said.

READ NOW: Ashton Kutcher Welcomed with 'Take a Shower' Chant in College Football Game Following Controversial Hygiene Confession [VIDEO]

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Relationship History

The couple first met on the set of a movie in Ottawa, Canada, in 2005. The following year, they officially tied the knot in Wakaya, Fiji.

According to Us Weekly, first breakup rumors began swirling around in 2010 after they fought in their reality series, "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood."

However, they immediately shut down the issue when they renewed their vows, saying they're "commited to each other."

The couple shares five children named Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Liam Aaron, Beau Dean, and Finn Davey.

At the time of this writing, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have not publicly commented on the matter.

READ ALSO: Uzo Aduba Secretly Married Last Year? 'Orange Is The New Black' Star Comes Clean With Robert Sweeting Bond