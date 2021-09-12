Ashton Kutcher was a recent guest at ESPN's "College GameDay," and it seems like college fans are not avid fans of the actor as they welcomed him with loud mockery during a live TV broadcast.

According to E! News, the "No Strings Attached" actor sat down with Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack.

The actor was invited to share his thoughts on the college football game of his alma mater, The University of Iowa's Hawkeye, which goes head-to-head against Iowa State Cyclones.

Just as Kutcher started talking, his voice was overshadowed by the sound of football fans shouting, "Take a shower!" (watch a clip of his appearance below)

Ashton Kutcher’s appearance on GameDay is drowned out by ‘take a shower’ chants. 😂



(🎥: @gifdsports) pic.twitter.com/xRTi3Apv15 — theScore (@theScore) September 11, 2021

Aside from the fans' chants, Twitter users also pointed out Lee Corso's reaction saying the sports commentator felt uncomfortable when Kutcher raised his armpits. (see his reaction below)

Ashton Kutcher was absolutely ready for this moment 😤 @aplusk pic.twitter.com/wIACbJ3J52 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021

At the time of this writing, Ashton Kutcher has not publicly responded to the mockery he received during the game.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis' Controversial Shower Remarks

In early reports, celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis raised eyebrows when they shared their bathing habits with the public.

Speaking to the "Armchair Expert" podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the actress said she doesn't wash her body with soap every day.

Kutcher also shared his habits, saying he only washes his armpits and crotch every day, and "nothing else ever." (listen to the podcast episode below)

The conversation took a drastic turn when Kunis revealed that she does the same thing to her children, saying she doesn't wash them every day, and she isn't the "parent that bathed" her newborn babies ever.



Shepard went on to intervene by saying he and his wife, Kristen Bell, bathed their children as a part of their nighttime routine because they "could care less about their cleanliness."



Kutcher replied saying, "Here's the thing-if you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point."



The celebrity couple's remarks amassed mixed reactions from fans online.

