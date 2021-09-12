"The Orange Is the New Black" actress Uzo Aduba made a surprise celebratory announcement on her Instagram confirming that she tied a knot with filmmaker Robert Sweeting in 2020.

A source on People officially confirmed that the 40-year-old and her husband quietly hand in marriage in a secret ceremony in New York. They even revealed that they are celebrating their first anniversary this year.

The 40-year-old star opened up regarding her marriage for the first time in an Instagram post, September 12, Sunday. Sweeting wore a dashing navy suit in the post, while Aduba was in her white wedding gown.

'When Harry Met Sally'

"For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone," she wrote as a caption on her Instagram post.

She added, "My heart, my love - I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me," quoting the 1989 romantic comedy film "When Harry Met Sally."



The outlet even described her as someone "historically private about her personal life," as her new relationship update came after nearly four years, she commented regarding her sister Chioma's marriage. "It was unbelievable," the "In Treatment" star recalled on "Live with Kelly & Ryan" in 2017.

"It was such a great experience. She got married in Majorca, Spain. This is the third wedding in our family, but Cheech, you know, we're the closest in age and just, you know, have that little, like, roommates forever [bond]."

"It was a beautiful, beautiful day, beautiful experience and [her husband] is great," she also stated.



Mourning Aduba

November 2020, it was reported that Aduba's mother died, and she did not publicly share the news until five months later.

"It's never easy to lose anyone. It's certainly not easy to hold proximity to a loss when your character is experiencing a similar loss," Aduba said on the outlet in May.

She also admitted that being a lead in HBO's "In Treatment" helped her cope with her mom's passing. "I thank HBO a thousand times for giving the space that was needed to help start that process. I think that it's challenging, but what I know is that it was also deeply healing at the same time."

Aside from starring as Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren on "OINTB," Uzo Aduba starred in many films and television shows, including "Beats," "Miss Virginia," "Really Love," "Steven Universe," and more.

