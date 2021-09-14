The memes from the Met Gala 2021 have quickly taken over Twitter just like every year as Jason Derulo "came back" on one of the most significant red carpet events in Hollywood.



Kim Kardashian, Addison Rae, Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and even Rihanna, visited this year's occasion. Other than them, many celebrities walked on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with their stunning dresses and suits, which fit the themes of "American identity" in fashion.



Even though no Jason Derulo was spotted in this year's event, he still made it in the trending list as a photo of an unknown man mistaken to be him fell down the stairs, according to Know Your Meme's official website. They also reported that the meme had resurfaced on social media platforms for every major red carpet event, even though it was not him.

The Not-Jason Derulo

As said by the meme website, it was May 2015 when the first instance of the picture was misidentified as Derulo. The site also provided information regarding the photo, which happened in 2011 at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The man in the white suit reportedly got caught on camera as he tried to gatecrash the event.

jason derulo has fallen down the stairs at the #MetGala ! pic.twitter.com/Q2Dw4BP9rU — vero (@_verogg) September 14, 2021

As Newsweek claimed, Twitter user @dashausofjack used the photo for the first time and tweeted, "Want You To Want Me" singer, "Jason Derulo just fell at #MetGala. LMAO." And, of course, the tweet spread like wildfire.

The singer got informed about the meme, and he clarified that he was in a rehearsal.

Back in 2015, Jason revealed that it was funny as well as his family got concerned, "I was actually in rehearsals in L.A. The Met Gala was actually in New York... and I just thought it was hilarious." He said, "My grandmother, she's 93-years-old, she called me. She's like 'Are you alright? I heard you fell down the stairs.' I was like 'Grandma, I'm good. I ain't fall down no stairs.'"

It is not the first time the picture has gone viral. It has been shared during the red carpet of the Oscars, Golden Globes, and the Met Gala, taking note that Jason has never attended The Met Gala in all these years.

READ ALSO: Nicki Minaj, Husband Gone Hiding After Failing to Bribe Rape Victim with This Whopping Amount? [Report]

Jason Derulo Meme Compilation

And to give everyone a look at the Jason Derulo meme shared the night of the MET Gala, here are some of the funniest tweets made by netizens that gave a good laugh for most.

me every single year at the jason derulo falling down the stairs jokes #MetGala pic.twitter.com/MmjQpBe70n — caa (@taeyongnct) September 14, 2021

Jason Derulo fell down the stairs again :( pic.twitter.com/jfmNhZxQxa — Gracie (@10ecargs) September 13, 2021

jason derulo looking at twitter every year that the met gala rolls around: pic.twitter.com/g2GuH6IIOs — h (@user27273838393) September 13, 2021

Just as many thought that it was Jason Derulo, many have also noticed how he keeps appearing every time he goes trending on the platform.

i love the met gala bc this picture of jason derulo is brought up and then it gets better because you find out that this isn’t jason derulo or at the met gala pic.twitter.com/iV6nZ4Lmja — sor ☀︎︎ (@sorrentaLIVE) September 14, 2021

me visiting jason derulo in the hospital after i pushed him down the stairs: pic.twitter.com/uBik9qU0re — amal 🌛 (@sadcatradcat) September 14, 2021

Numerous users edited other people in the photo, which got hilarious responses from the Twitterverse.

READ MORE: Jeff Bridges Recovers from Lymphatic Cancer Only to Get Infected with COVID-19, Actor Details Battle