Britney Spears had her fans worried for her after she mysteriously vanished from Instagram despite having millions of followers and hundreds of media files on the platform. The big question remains, why did the princess of pop delete her account?

Earlier today, fans noticed something wrong with Spears' account when they tried to access it as it only shows, "sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

Some allege that the singer only deactivated her account, not entirely deleted it. However, fans are left wondering why Spears would do such a thing because she just got engaged a few days back.

An insider close to the singer recently spoke to Page Six by saying the situation is her prerogative. The source said it's about her conservatorship, and she wants to send a powerful message.

The insider clarified that she's "happy and in a great place," and the message that she wants to send people is that "silence can be a powerful thing."

"This was her decision." The source dishes.

In addition, the pop star is also doing a social media detox amid the "successful path she's been on" and continues after being engaged to her longtime partner Sam Asghari.

The singer's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, also confirmed in a separate statement that it was Spears' own decision to vanish from the platform.

At the time of this writing, the singer's fiancé, Sam Asghari, remains active on Instagram and has not publicly commented on the matter.

READ NOW: Queen Elizabeth Silently Mourns Death of Close Friend As People Criticize Her Shocking North Korean Engagement

Britney Spears' Instagram Activity

Days before leaving Instagram, the singer announced her engagement with Sam Asghari after weeks of speculation.

In early reports, the pop star proudly took to her account to flaunt her diamond engagement ring. "I can't f****** believe it!!!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

However, all of her photos and video from the account has been wiped out.

Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed to TMZ that the fitness trainer proposed to the singer on Sunday at her house.

Aside from her latest milestone, the singer is also known for her wacky dance videos while wearing a bikini.

A few weeks ago, amid her legal battle with a housekeeper who accused her of battery, Spears posted controversial topless photos and a video of her dancing.

READ ALSO: Is Meghan Markle Directing A Movie About Late Princess Diana?