Everything seems work as usual but the Queen is presently deeply mourning. She lost another friend/family that has been dear to her ongoing journey as the longest-reigning monarch today.

The Eastern Daily Press (via Newsweek) claimed that Queen Elizabeth II's close friend and cousin's spouse died six months after Prince Philip.

According to the local daily, Sir Timothy Colman died at home, surrounded by family, at the age of 91. In 1951, a year before Elizabeth's father died and she became queen, Colman married the queen's first cousin, Mary Bowes Lyon.

His death comes eight months after his wife, Lady Mary Colman, passed away at the age of 88 in January. Elizabeth's mother was from the Queen Mother's side of the family.

In April, the queen, 95, was in mourning for two weeks after Prince Philip, her 73-year-old husband, died after a month in hospital for heart surgery and infections.

For more than 25 years, Colman was Elizabeth's personal Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk. Sandringham, the queen's private rural estate where she usually spends Christmas, is located in the county.

He was a constant visitor at the home, which is located on 20,000 acres of farmland in the East of England, with his wife. Between 1972 and 1980, he broke the world record for speed sailing seven times in a row on boats he helped build.

Queen Elizabeth Engages with North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un

Meanwhile, a new report involving the Queen's latest work shocked everyone. Apparently, the monarch has sent a greeting to North Korea's Kim Jong-un back in September 7, and this does not sit well with many.

The Queen wished Kim well as the country celebrated its national day, according to North Korea's press agency, KCNA. The message read: "As the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrate their national day, I send my good wishes for the future." Fans were taken aback when they saw the message, which was issued on September 7.

Yes2love tweeted: "Nothing surprises me anymore regarding this family."

The Sussex Squad Podcast added, "Told y'all the UK is more like North Korea especially in its media landscape & how the govt/royal family operates!"

The palace confirmed the said news, despite it being a shocker. A royal spokesperson explained: "It was a message sent by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO) on behalf of Her Majesty to the people of North Korea on their national day."

Aidan Foster-Carter, senior research fellow at Leeds University in England, said this is "intriguing."

"I find no trace of any message from us/her to them - until now," he explained.

