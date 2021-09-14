Meghan Markle is soon enough going to add a new role up her sleeve.

After being an actress and a producer, she will soon become a director, according to New Idea.

The publication alleges that the Duchess of Sussex will be involved in a movie about her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

An insider claims that Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana's mother will make a movie out of her husband, Prince Harry's memoir.

The Duke of Sussex will kiss-and-tell in his book will also be shown in the movie Meghan Markle is reportedly going to direct.

According to the insider, "This has Meghan's fingerprints all over it. Harry would never say no to her."

Is Meghan Markle Going to Direct A Movie?

However, Prince Harry's upcoming memoir isn't going to be about Princess Diana but his life, so it's impossible for Meghan Markle to create a movie out of her husband's memoir.

But it doesn't mean the Duke of Sussex will not be talking about his personal experiences.

In fact, he is expected to share bits and pieces of his relationship with the late Princess of Wales.

So if the former "Suits" actress would direct a movie about Princess Diana, Prince Harry's memoir isn't the correct reference.

There have also been rumors about Meghan releasing a movie about Princess Diana, but none are true.

If ever she would produce a movie about the late royal, she would have to ask her husband to be involved in the project because he knows his late mother well.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle' Aiming High'

Since stepping down from their senior royal roles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly working hard to "aim high" with their new ventures in Hollywood.

Their unofficial royal biographer Omid Scobie revealed in an interview with Express that many people, including Netflix bosses, are unsure what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on.

But Scobie added, "I think one thing that may surprise at some point and this is just my own guess is where we're going to hear some sort of movie announcement."

Scobie, who is also the #1 fan of the Sussexes, is claiming that it would only be a matter of time before the couple would acquire the rights to an incredible story "that they're able to bring to life through a movie or a TV drama."

