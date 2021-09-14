One source believed that Kanye West was bragging about his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, who has no guts to proceed with their divorce.

A recent article posted by the Globe via Suggest stated that the rapper thinks he can get Kardashian back in time to prevent their divorce from finalizing. And even the "SKIMS" founder faced personal troubles regarding her relationship with the rapper.

The outlet's source even stated, Kardashian is trying to make things work with West, even though "there's little to zero physical attraction between them anymore." "Kim's torn between raising their kids in a broken home," they also added.

Manipulative Kanye?

The insider also believed that the "DONDA" producer still has a chance of "manipulating and mesmerizing Kim," which would further convince her to fix the mess they have had since their breakup.

Kardashian's friends and family couldn't be more against the idea. The same insider reveals that the reality star's pals "think she's crazy to even contemplate," rekindling her relationship with West.

The magazine even described that West felt "smug" in his knowledge as he and his tv personality ex-wife will "be bound together for life" because of their four children, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

Over All The Kardashian-West Rumors

It is undeniable how messed up the Kardashian and West situation is as of the moment, but through investigation, this narrative is far from believable.



As of the moment, the mother of four would probably be more concerned with her five-year-old son, Saint's health, who recently broke his arm, than Kanye West's intentions.

Overall, things are very up in the air right now when it comes to West and Kardashian. No one truly knows what's going on until the two have officially spoken.

Numerous rumors regarding the reconciliation of the two became the talk of the town after multiple sources reported that West and his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk recently broke up. These headlines showed how the media closely watches them with their outrageous stories.

Even worst cases, an outlet said that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star was using West's mental illness to gain full custody of their kids amid their separation.

